Two policemen die of coronavirus infection in Mumbai

A 50-year-old assistant policeinspector and a head constable posted in Mumbai have died dueto COVID-19, officials said on Friday

The assistant police inspector is the second officerfrom the Mumbai police force to die due to coronavirusinfection. A total of 40 police personnel have died due toCOVID-19 in Mumbai

So far, the virus has claimed the lives of 64 policepersonnel including four officers in Maharashtra.