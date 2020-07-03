Two policemen die of coronavirus infection in Mumbai

Two policemen die of coronavirus infection in MumbaiPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 22:03 IST
A 50-year-old assistant policeinspector and a head constable posted in Mumbai have died dueto COVID-19, officials said on Friday
The assistant police inspector is the second officerfrom the Mumbai police force to die due to coronavirusinfection. A total of 40 police personnel have died due toCOVID-19 in Mumbai
So far, the virus has claimed the lives of 64 policepersonnel including four officers in Maharashtra.
