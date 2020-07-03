Left Menu
Piyush Goyal lauds role of Exporters, holds meeting with EPCs

The Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday held video conference meeting with office-bearers of Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), to discuss and address the issues of exporters.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 22:48 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

The Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday held video conference meeting with office-bearers of Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), to discuss and address the issues of exporters. Goyal said that the Exports, after setbacks in the first two months of this financial year due to Covid-19, are recovering fast, as the Unlock process gains and the economic activity makes a revival.

He said that the data of June, 2020 reflects the gains, with the merchandise export figures touching almost 88 per cent of the corresponding period last year. He lauded the role of exporters for attaining the feat in such a short time. On the issue of imports, the Minister said that they are still far behind and this is a good thing.

Goyal said that as the Unlock 2.0 has come with more permissions and relaxations, it is expected that things will further improve in the future. "The participants thanked the minister and Officers for playing a pro-active role and whole-hearted support during the pandemic time, which helped them make a turnaround in shortest possible time. However, many of them said that there are still certain issues, requiring intervention and support of the Government. They expressed their full support to the Government's Aatamnirbhar Bharat Abhiyan," read the press-release.(ANI)

