Maha sets up district committees to monitor COVID hospitals
The Maharashtra government has set up committees headed by district collectors to monitor treatment and health facilities in COVID hospitals. "District civil surgeon, municipal commissioners, deans of medical colleges, heart specialists, Indian Medical Association (IMA) members among others will be members.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 23:26 IST
The Maharashtra government has set up committees headed by district collectors to monitor treatment and health facilities in COVID hospitals. A GR on this was published recently, which also stated that COVID hospitals must have CCTV facilities, which should be made available when the committees visit.
Every hospital must have a help desk where kin can call up or meet the patient, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope who added that the decision to form committees in all districts, except Mumbai, was based on a Supreme Court order. "District civil surgeon, municipal commissioners, deans of medical colleges, heart specialists, Indian Medical Association (IMA) members among others will be members. There will be a separate 12-member committee for Mumbai which will be headed by the municipal commissioner," officials said.
All committees will report to the chief secretary.PTI MR BNM BNM.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Maharashtra
- Rajesh Tope
- Mumbai
- Supreme Court
- Indian Medical Association
ALSO READ
Many Jordanians struggling as country emerges from COVID-19 lockdown, U.N. agency says
J-K police to give financial assistance to COVID affected personnel
Beijing reports 21 new COVID-19 cases in city as of June 17
COVID-19 cases surge in Oklahoma, other states ahead of Trump's Tulsa rally
World Bank approved $250m to help Ethiopia mitigate impact of COVID-19 crisis