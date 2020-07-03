Man commits suicide in Worli, Mumbai
A 30-year-old man ended his life by slitting his throat with a piece of glass in Worli area here, the police said. The incident took place on Thursday night. The victim was identified as Nilesh Parmar, resident of Tulshiwadi in central Mumbai's Tardeo area. Reason behind the suicide was yet to be ascertained, the police said.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 23:38 IST
