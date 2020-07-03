Left Menu
AIR to broadcast its first-ever 'News Magazine' programme in Sanskrit

It can be heard on All India Radio FM News Channel (100.1 MHz frequency) every Saturday with a repeat broadcast on Sundays. The weekly programme will have elements from the prominent developments of the week, news from the world of Sanskrit, explaining the humane values enshrined in Sanskrit literature, philosophy, history, art, culture and tradition, it said.

AIR to broadcast its first-ever 'News Magazine' programme in Sanskrit
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The All India Radio (AIR) will broadcast its first-ever 'News Magazine' program in Sanskrit on Saturday which will have news from the world of Sanskrit and prominent developments of the week, a statement said. The program titled, 'Sanskrit Saptahiki', will air from Saturday onwards and will be of 20 minutes duration. It can be heard on All India Radio FM News Channel (100.1 MHz frequency) every Saturday with a repeat broadcast on Sundays.

The weekly program will have elements from the prominent developments of the week, news from the world of Sanskrit, explaining the humane values enshrined in Sanskrit literature, philosophy, history, art, culture, and tradition, it said. It will give voices to the children and the youth and their feelings about the great Indian tradition and culture, it added.

Its components will be Sukti, Prasang, Saptahiki, Sanskrit Darshan, Gyan Vigyan, Bal Vallari, Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat, and Anvikshiki. Under the Sukti, a quote from Sanskrit literature in the form of a Shloka will be explained. Prasang will tell the story of the week from the field of art, culture, tradition, history, and epics like the Ramayana, the Mahabharat, Upnishads, Vedas, etc. Under Gyan-Vigyan, an interview with a leading light in Sanskrit will be a key element. The Bal Vallary segment will have poetry or story-telling by children and youngsters in Sanskrit to popularise the language.

Under Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat, five commonly used words will be translated from Sanskrit to Hindi and another Indian language every week. The closing segment, Anvikshiki will take a look at the major historical event of the week with the focus on India's rich culture and tradition, it added.

