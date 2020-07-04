Monsoon session of Bihar Assembly from Aug 3
The Monsoon session of the bicameral state legislature in Bihar will commence on August 3, a senior official said on Friday. This could be the last session of the 16th Bihar Assembly, the elections for which are due in October-November.PTI | Patna | Updated: 04-07-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 00:01 IST
The Monsoon session of the bicameral state legislature in Bihar will commence on August 3, a senior official said on Friday. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Cabinet Secretariat Departments Additional Chief Secretary Deepak Prasad said.
The brief session will have four sittings from August 3 to 6, he said, adding that several important legislative businesses will be carried out. This could be the last session of the 16th Bihar Assembly, the elections for which are due in October-November.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Nitish Kumar
- Deepak Prasad
- Bihar Assembly
ALSO READ
Bihar: Huge crowds gather in Vaishali to pay tribute to sepoy killed in Galwan Valley face-off
Bihar govt extends validity of motor vehicle documents till Sept 30
Everyone is proud of Bihar Regiment's valour, says PM Narendra Modi on Ladakh stand-off while launching rural works scheme.
Amid gun salutes and cries of revenge, four jawans cremated in Bihar
Poll code breach: Two Bihar policemen in Punjab to serve summons on Sidhu