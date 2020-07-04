Left Menu
J-K admin issues fresh guidelines for containment zones

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday issued classification of districts in the Union Territory as Red, Orange and Green for the purpose of implementing the lockdown with effect from July 4.

J-K admin issues fresh guidelines for containment zones
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday issued classification of districts in the Union Territory as Red, Orange and Green for the purpose of implementing the lockdown with effect from July 4. All districts of Kashmir province expect Bandipora district and Ramban district of Jammu province is under the red zone whereas Samba, Ganderbal, Poonch, among others, are under the orange zone. Only Doda and Kishtwar districts are under the green zone.

In the latest guidelines issued by the administration read, the movement of individuals for non-essential activities remains prohibited in the entire UT between 10 pm to 5 am, with effect from July 4 till further orders. District Magistrates shall issue specific prohibitory orders in this regard under Sec 144 Code of Criminal Procedure. No inter-province or inter-state/UT movement is allowed, except after obtaining permission or in permitted public transport. The intra-district movement allowed, with maximum 2 passengers besides driver in four-wheelers and with no pillion rider in two-wheelers, with passes in Red districts, it added.

According to the guidelines, all restaurants, including in hotels, can operate for home delivery, take away and dining-in with up to 50 percent capacity. Hotels and hospitality services can operate at 100 percent capacity, subject to Standard Operating Procedures of Health Ministry dated June 4. Meanwhile, all shopping malls can open, except in Red districts where they will operate with 50 percent of shops open on alternate days to be regulated by Deputy Commissioners concerned. Shops in malls can open from 9 am to 7 pm, informed administration.

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the local administration has decided to conduct compulsory COVID-19 RT-PCR test following which they will be sent for 14-day administrative quarantine till the result is negative, in which they're released for home quarantine or positive, in which, they will send to COVID dedicated hospital for all passengers/returnees coming to the Union Territory. (ANI)

