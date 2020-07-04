Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahmedabad: 26 new COVID-19 micro containment zones identified

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said that intense door-to-door surveillance will be carried out to detect new cases in these micro containment zones, where movement of people is restricted. These newly-identified areas took the number of micro-containment zones in the city to 84, where around 35,000 people live.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-07-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 12:35 IST
Ahmedabad: 26 new COVID-19 micro containment zones identified

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Ahmedabad civic body in Gujarat has identified 26 new micro containment zones in the city, which is the biggest COVID-19 hotspot in the state. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said that intense door-to-door surveillance will be carried out to detect new cases in these micro containment zones, where movement of people is restricted.

These newly-identified areas took the number of micro-containment zones in the city to 84, where around 35,000 people live. The civic body said that two areas with an estimated population of 1,246 were removed from the list of micro containment zones, and 26 areas, where 5,988 people reside, were added after fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from there.

"There were 60 existing micro containment areas in Ahmedabad. After detailed discussions, two areas were removed from that list and 26 new areas were added after fresh coronavirus cases were reported from there," the AMC said in a statement issued late on Friday. Eight of these 26 newly-identified areas are in the West zone, which accounts for around 21 per cent of the active cases in the city.

Six micro containment areas are in the North-West zone of the city that is the second most-affected zone in the city with around 16 per cent active cases. East and South-West zones have four of these micro containment zones, while the Central zone has one, the civic body said.

Intense door-to door surveillance will be carried out in these newly identified areas and suspected cases will be tested, it added. This new micro containment zones were identified even as the city's number of daily coronavirus cases has seen a drop recently.

During the 'Unlock-1', the civic body had decided to identify "micro containment zones" or areas as small as a residential society where cases of coronavirus have been reported. Till Friday evening, 20,689 COVID-19 positive cases and 1,411 deaths were reported in Ahmedabad city.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Coal workers' strike against privatisation enter third day

Labour unions of Singareni Collieries Company Limited SCCL mines went on strike for the third and final day on Saturday against the privatisation of the coal industry. Coal workers have been protesting against the e-auction of coal blocks t...

New York state reports 918 new COVID-19 cases

New York state reported 918 new coronavirus infections and nine deaths, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. Its the first time more than 900 new infections have been reported since June 12, when 916 people tested positive for the virus statewide.Th...

63 Louisiana state prison inmates to be released through furlough programme

Only 63 Louisiana state prison inmates will be released through the furlough program that state officials developed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Louisiana Department of Corrections created a review panel in April to consider...

Day after eight cops killed, over 25 UP Police teams formed to nab Vikas Dubey

More than 25 teams have been formed by the UP Police to nab history-sheeter Vikas Dubey who was yet to be apprehended 36 hours after eight police personnel were gunned down by criminals during an attempt to arrest him. Inspector General of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020