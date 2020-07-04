Left Menu
One terrorist killed in encounter at J-K's Kulgam

One unidentified terrorist has been killed in the encounter that broke out at the Arrah area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Saturday.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-07-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 15:23 IST
One terrorist killed in encounter at J-K's Kulgam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

One unidentified terrorist has been killed in the encounter that broke out at the Arrah area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Saturday. "So far one unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on," said the Kashmir Force Police.

The operation is currently ongoing. More details to follow. Earlier today, an encounter broke out at the Arrah area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. (ANI)

