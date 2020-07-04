Maha: Naxal gunned down in Gadchiroli was unit commander

A naxal who was gunned down by the police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district has been identified as a commander of a unit, who had Rs 8 lakh reward on his head, an official said on Saturday. The personnel from C-60, a specialised combat unit of the district police, were on an operation in a jungle under Hedri police help centre in Mauza Yeldami on Friday when an exchange of fire took place with Maoist ultras.

The body of a naxal was recovered from the forest after the encounter, the official said. The police have identified the deceased as Permili Dalam commander Kote Abhilash alias Chander, alias Shanker alias Soma (36), resident of Karapalli in Telangana, he said.

As many as 15 cases, including murder, had been registered against him in Gadchiroli, the official said, adding that the deceased naxal was carrying Rs 8 lakh on his head, the official added..