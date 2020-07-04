UPMRC awards Kanpur, Agra metro projects' contracts to Bombardier Transport India

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) awarded the contract for Metro projects in Kanpur and Agra to Bombardier Transport India Pvt. Limited on Saturday. According to a press release issued by the Public Relations Department of the UPMRC, the contract was awarded for supply, testing and commissioning of 201 cars for 67 trains of three cars each, along with train control and signalling system.

"UPMRC is committed to replicating the same achievement in the delivery of Kanpur and Agra Metro Projects and has set an extremely tight deadline of 65 weeks from now for the delivery of the first train-set from Bombardier" the press release stated. Kumar Keshav, Managing Director of the UPMRC, stated that the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) proposed in Kanpur and Agra is characterized by a short inter-station distance of about one km between the stations, having a maximum design speed of 90kmph and schedule speed of 80kmph.

"The selection of technology for trains for UP Metro is governed primarily from design considerations for energy-efficient, reliable, comfort to passengers in terms of riding quality, lower noise level, and environmental friendliness. The body shell of cars made of stainless steel is lightweight," added Keshav. The state of art signalling system based on "Communication-based Train Control" (CBTC) with Continuous Automatic Train Control System (CATS) has been selected on similar lines of Lucknow Metro. (ANI)