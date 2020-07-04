ASHAs played important role in Meghalaya COVID containment zones: Health ministry

About 6,700 ASHA workers have played an important role in timely testing and treatment of COVID-19 patients in containment areas of Meghalaya, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. The ministry in a statement said these frontline workers have been instrumental in containing the spread of the disease in the northeastern state.

"At all levels, about 6,700 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) were made part of COVID village health awareness and active case search teams in containment areas," it said "The state's fight against COVID-19 has demonstrated the strong embeddedness of ASHAs within communities," the ministry said. It said the teams created awareness in communities about preventive measures against COVID-19 such as washing hands, wearing masks or face covers, maintaining social distance etc. "Through active case search, they have also facilitated timely access to testing and treatment," it said. On Friday, the number of coronavirus cases in the state stood at 62.

