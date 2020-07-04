Left Menu
Active COVID-19 cases have come down in U'khand but caution needed at all levels: CM

Reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state via video conferencing, Rawat said it was good that active COVID-19 cases have dropped below 500 and the recovery rate has improved to more than 81 per cent in the state, but caution needs to be constantly practised and there should be no administrative laxity in dealing with the situation.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 04-07-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 19:35 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday expressed satisfaction at the drop in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state but underlined the need for constant vigil and caution in the fight against the pandemic. Reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state via video conferencing, Rawat said it was good that active COVID-19 cases have dropped below 500 and the recovery rate has improved to more than 81 per cent in the state, but caution needs to be constantly practised and there should be no administrative laxity in dealing with the situation.        He asked officials to pay special attention to contact tracing, surveillance and sampling and also focus on reducing the death rate.

Rawat asked the DMs and CMOs to personally monitor serious cases. He also said that the health status of senior citizens and critically ill patients should be constantly monitored. Wearing of masks and social distancing should be strictly complied with, he said. Describing Asha and Anganwadi workers as frontline corona warriors, Rawat said there should be no delay in payment of their salaries.

They should also be provided with enough face shields and sanitisers, the chief minister said..

