Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rain, high-velocity winds lash Delhi; more expected

A fresh bout of rain and high-velocity winds lashed the national capital overnight, bringing the mercury down by several notches on Sunday morning. Light rain and generally cloudy weather is expected during the day. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for Delhi, recorded 33.6 mm rainfall till 5:30 am. Normal rainfall is predicted in the national capital during the season.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 07:36 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 07:36 IST
Rain, high-velocity winds lash Delhi; more expected

A fresh bout of rain and high-velocity winds lashed the national capital overnight, bringing the mercury down by several notches on Sunday morning. Light rain and generally cloudy weather is expected during the day.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for Delhi, recorded 33.6 mm rainfall till 5:30 am. The Palam station gauged 43.4 mm precipitation, the weatherman said. Rainfall recorded below 15mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate, and above 64.5mm is heavy, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Humidity levels also shot up to 100 per cent. More rain is expected over the next three to four days, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD's regional forecasting centre, said.

The maximum temperature is expected to drop to 34 degrees Celsius by Wednesday. The monsoon reached Delhi on June 25. Normal rainfall is predicted in the national capital during the season.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

For nation's birthday, Trump slams the enemy within

On a day meant for unity and celebration, President Donald Trump vowed to safeguard our values from enemies within leftists, looters, agitators, he said in a Fourth of July speech packed with all the grievances and combativeness of his po...

Felix Hernandez opts out of season

Felix Hernandez, who signed a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves in the offseason, has opted out of playing in 2020 over coronavirus fears, his agent tweeted late Saturday night. Wilfredo Polidor, in a tweet in English and Spanish, s...

Blast in Pulwama, no casualties reported

Srinagar,&#160; July 5 PTI&#160;A blast took place in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday followed by aerial firing by security forces, officials saidNo casualties have been reportedThe blast took place in Gongoo area of Pulwama...

Columbus statue toppled by Baltimore protesters

Baltimore protesters pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the citys Inner Harbour. Demonstrators used ropes to topple the monument in the Little Italy neighborhood on Saturday night local time, news outlets reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020