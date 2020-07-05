Mumbai: 16-year-old girl commits suicide due to depression

A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Kurla East area of Mumbai and a suicide note found from the spot stated she was taking the step due to depression, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Friday night in Khachadwadi area, a Chunabhatti police station official said.

"She hanged herself in her home. Her suicide note stated she was taking the step due to depression. She is the only child of her parents and was residing with her mother in the ground-plus-one structure. She has apologised to her mother in the note," he said. An accidental death case has been registered and further probe was on, he added.