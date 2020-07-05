Left Menu
Bihar Deputy CM, Assembly Speaker test negative for COVID 19

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary have tested negative for COVID 19, sources close to the two leaders said on Sunday. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was also among those who attended the ceremony. His test report, which came out late Saturday night, was also negative.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-07-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 16:31 IST
File photo Image Credit: IANS

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary have tested negative for COVID 19, sources close to the two leaders said on Sunday. Both leaders had given their samples for testing on Saturday upon learning that Bihar Legislative Council's Acting Chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh, with whom they had interacted at a function last week, has tested positive.

The leaders had come into contact with each other at the premises of the state's bicameral legislature on July 1, when nine newly-elected MLCs were sworn in. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was also among those who attended the ceremony. His test report, which came out late Saturday night, was also negative.

