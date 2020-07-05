Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire breaks out in Kolkata's Canning Street

A fire broke out in a commercial building located in Kolkata's Canning street on Sunday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 05-07-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 16:34 IST
Fire breaks out in Kolkata's Canning Street
Fire breaks out in Kolkata's Canning Street on Sunday . Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out in a commercial building located in Kolkata's Canning street on Sunday. Fire tenders have reached the spot in an attempt to douse the fire.

The operation is currently underway. No casualties have been reported so far. Divisional Fire Officer Deptanu Ghosh said that the cause of the fire is not yet known.

"The fire started from the ground floor after which it travelled to the top floor. Nobody is trapped inside or injured. The reason behind the fire is not yet known," Deptanu Ghosh, Divisional Fire Officer, South Kolkata Division said. (ANI)

TRENDING

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. sends carriers to South China Sea during Chinese drills; Seven U.S. states post record COVID cases, curfew ordered in Miami and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Flood death toll hits 20 as Japan warned of more rainfall

The death toll from floods and landslides unleashed by torrential rains on Japans southern island of Kyushu rose to 20 on Sunday, with 14 people missing, NHK public TV said. More heavy rain is forecast after Saturdays deadly deluge in the K...

Bali holds mass prayers for reopening from coronavirus lockdown

Bali conducted mass prayers on Sunday as the Indonesian resort island prepares to reopen to tourists shut out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than a thousand people attended a prayer at Besakih Hindu temple in the town of Karangasem, exp...

Rocket fired toward US Embassy in Iraq injures child

The Iraqi military said Sunday that a rocket aimed at Baghdads fortified Green Zone, home of the US embassy, struck a residential house and injured a child. Iraqi officials said the embassys recently installed C-RAM air defense system may h...

Motor racing-Masks and remote-control trolleys for F1's new-look podium

The top three finishers in Sundays season-opening Austrian Formula One Grand Prix will have towels and water delivered to them by remote-controlled trolley before they can get their hands on any champagne.They must also wear facemasks befor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020