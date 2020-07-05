Left Menu
Development News Edition

ASHAs pillars of COVID-19 response in R'than, reached out to 39 cr people: Health ministry

"This year though, the intensive involvement of the ASHAs in the pandemic prevented most of them from doing so, leading to considerable resentment and resistance from their families," it said in a statement. Citing the example of ASHA worker Gogi Devi, the ministry said she continued to serve with tenacity and fulfil her role as a social mobiliser and a community-level care provider.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 16:40 IST
ASHAs pillars of COVID-19 response in R'than, reached out to 39 cr people: Health ministry

Accredited Social Health Activists have emerged as integral pillars of Rajasthan's COVID-19 response and reached out to nearly 39 crore people in eight crore households, in collaboration with Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, for active surveillance and information dissemination, the Union health ministry said on Sunday. While being vigilant about people with symptoms, ASHAs also continued to provide care for pregnant women, newborns and children, and mobilised transport to health facilities in cases when ambulances were not available, it said.

In Rajasthan, the COVID-19 pandemic coincided with the harvest season and families of most ASHAs expected their support in harvesting activities, the ministry said. "This year though, the intensive involvement of the ASHAs in the pandemic prevented most of them from doing so, leading to considerable resentment and resistance from their families," it said in a statement.

Citing the example of ASHA worker Gogi Devi, the ministry said she continued to serve with tenacity and fulfil her role as a social mobiliser and a community-level care provider. Her efforts were rewarded when the pradhan of her gram panchayat publicly applauded her role in COVID prevention and containment measures, it said.

For Gogi Devi, her community's acknowledgment and recognition of her work are strong motivation to carry on tirelessly, it added. The work of ASHAs as integral pillars of COVID-19 response started immediately after the first case was diagnosed in early March this year in Jaipur, the statement said.

On March 8, all 9,876 gram panchayats of Rajasthan organised a special gram sabha in which ASHAs took the lead in explaining modes of transmission of COVID-19, precautions and control measures, it stated. This strategic initial effort was the key in securing the support of the gram panchayat representatives to ensure prevention and control measures in their jurisdiction and also support ASHAs and other frontline workers to undertake their tasks without any hindrance, the ministry said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Education key to solving all pressing problems, Anand Kumar tells Cambridge varsity students

Emphasising that education is the only way people can find solutions to all pressing problems in the world, Super 30 founder and mathematician Anand Kumar said it was important to stay positive and bring about qualitative changes in life, a...

Heavy rains continue in Mumbai, suburbs; Powai lake overflows

Mumbai and its neighbouring districts were hit by heavy rains for the third consecutive day on Sunday, resulting in water-logging in several low-lying areas of the city. The Powai lake here started overflowing in the morning after the heavy...

Prime Minister Johnson and Prince Charles lead birthday tributes to Britain's health service

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles paid tribute to Britains state-run National Health Service on its 72nd birthday on Sunday, expressing pride in how it has coped with the COVID-19 pandemic. Both have recovered after contractin...

Iran registers 163 COVID-19 related deaths in 24 hours

Iran has registered over 163 deaths due to coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the coronavirus related toll to 11,571 in the country, said Health Minister spokesperson Sima Sadat Lari on Sunday.The country has registered over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020