Explosive to kill wild boars goes off in Kerala, woman injured

A 60-year-old woman was injured when an explosive meant to target wild boars in farmlands exploded near here, police said on Sunday. Janu suffered minor injuries in her hand when she came into contact with the explosive while cleaning a vacant plot near Panoor, along with a group of women as part of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme on Saturday.

A case has been registered under various provisions including Sections3 and 5 of the Explosives Act in this connection. The woman was treated as an outpatient at a hospital.

The explosive was suspected to be used to trap wild boars, police said adding the investigation is on.