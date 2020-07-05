Left Menu
UP reports 1,155 new COVID-19 cases, active tally at 8,161

A total of 1,155 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases to 8,161 in the state, an official said.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-07-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 18:05 IST
Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Uttar Pradesh, speaking during press conference in Lucknow on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 1,155 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases to 8,161 in the state, an official said. According to the official data, a total of 18,761 people have been cured while 785 people have died due to the virus in the state.

"In the last 24 hours, 1,155 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Uttar Pradesh. So far, a total of 18,761 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals. The total death toll is 785. The number of coronavirus active cases is 8,161. 29,117 tests were conducted in the state yesterday," said Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary Home. According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 6,73,165 COVID-19 cases including 2,44,814 active cases, 4,09,083 recovered and 19,268 deaths as of Sunday. (ANI)

