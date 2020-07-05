Six Lankan fishermen stranded off Chennai coast rescued

The Indian Coast Guard on Sunday coordinated a "daunting rescue" of six Sri Lankan fishermen who were stranded and adrift at sea off Chennai for four days due to rough weather. ICG's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Chennai successfully coordinated the rescue operation this morning "amidst rough seas and a merchant vessel, MV YM Summit undertook the daunting rescue task." A Coast Guard release here said the ship was on its way to Visakhapatnam when it sighted a capsized fishing boat with six survivors atop, approximately 170 nautical miles east of Chennai.

The ship transmitted the information to MRCC, Mumbai which in turn alerted MRCC here. MRCC Chennai coordinated with the vessel for safe rescue of the survivors. The six were identified as natives of Tricomalee in Sri Lanka.

"They were reportedly stranded and adrift at sea, braving the vagaries of rough weather for four days. MRCC, Chennai further, coordinated with the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission, Chennai and MRCC Colombo to verify the credentials and arranging for their safe return to home," it said. The successful rescue operation reiterates ICG's "resolve towards providing Search and Rescue cover in the vast indomitable sea areas and also highlights the synergy and coordination between the Merchant Marine and the Indian Coast Guard," the release added.