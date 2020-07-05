Assam: Police recovers arms, ammunition in 2 separate operations in BTAD

In two separate operations in the Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD), Udalguri Police recovered arms and ammunition, informed the Assam Police.

According to the police, two AK56 Rifles, one M20 Pistol, one 9mm Pistol with magazine and ammunition were recovered.

"In a successful blow to anti-national activities in the Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD) area, Udalguri Police recovered two AK56 Rifles, one M20 Pistol, one 9mm Pistol with magazine and ammunition in two separate operations," said Assam Police in a statement. (ANI)