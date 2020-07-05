MP: Record 326 new COVID-19 cases in one day, tally 14,930

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases as 326 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the state's count to 14,930, an official said. The death toll reached 608 as 10 people succumbed to the infection, comprising four in Bhopal, three in Indore and one each in Jabalpur, Sagar and Harda, he added.

"Of the new cases, the highest 64 cases were reported from Gwalior, followed by 61 in Bhopal, 36 in Morena and 23 in Indore," officials said. A total of 177 persons were discharged from hospitals during the day.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 23 to 4,833 and the death toll to 244, while Bhopal now has 3,045 COVID-19 cases, including 109 deaths. The cases in Morena and Gwalior went up to 654 and 528 respectively.

No new coronavirus case was reported from 15 districts since Saturday evening, while two do not have any active case as on Sunday, a health bulletin said. There are 1,062 containment zones in the state at present.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 14,930, active cases 2,911, new cases 326, death toll 608, recovered 11,411, total number of tested people is 4,07,882.