Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi's COVID tally nears one lakh with 2,505 more cases

Delhi recorded 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally close to the one lakh mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,067, authorities said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 20:42 IST
Delhi's COVID tally nears one lakh with 2,505 more cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi recorded 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally close to the one lakh mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,067, authorities said. The national capital recorded 63 new fatalities on Sunday, a Delhi health department bulletin said. The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,067, and the total number of cases mounted to 99,444.

On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases. However, in the last five days, the number of fresh cases have oscillated. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,004 on Saturday.

To augment manpower in state-run hospitals and institutions, the Delhi government has issued an order for engagement of workers up to 25 per cent in addition to the sanctioned strength in respect of out-sourced services, the bulletin said. The Principal Secretary of Delhi's Health and Family Welfare department held a meeting with top officials for strengthening COVID-19 surveillance response in the national capital. According to the bulletin, 71,339 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while the number of active cases stood at 25,038.

As many as 6,43,504 tests have been conducted so far. The number of containment zones in the national capital on Saturday stood at 456.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

E-commerce to drive warehousing demand in Kolkata during

The demand for warehousing space in the city during the current financial year will largely be driven by e-commerce and FMCG companies, an official of a global property consulting firm said. E-commerce accounted for 27 per cent of the entir...

Unique 'Maangani festival' concludes in Karaikal temple

Karaikal, Jul 5 PTI The unique, annual five-day Maanganifestival mango festivalof Arulmigu Karaikal Ammaiyar temple here concluded on Sunday without participation of devotees due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. It is celebrated i...

Bottas wins F1's season-opening Austrian GP, Hamilton in 4th

Valtteri Bottas won a chaotic season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday while Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton finished fourth after getting a late time penalty. The race was interrupted three times by a safety car and nine of 20 driv...

DRX win sixth straight at LCK Summer Split

DRX remained unbeaten and in first place in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split with a sweep of struggling SeolHaeOne Prince on Sunday. Ju-hoon Chovy Jeong and Hyeon-joon Doran Choi each turned in an MVP performance for DRX 6...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020