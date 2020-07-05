Delhi's COVID tally nears one lakh with 2,505 more cases

Delhi recorded 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally close to the one lakh mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,067, authorities said. The national capital recorded 63 new fatalities on Sunday, a Delhi health department bulletin said. The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,067, and the total number of cases mounted to 99,444.

On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases. However, in the last five days, the number of fresh cases have oscillated. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,004 on Saturday.

To augment manpower in state-run hospitals and institutions, the Delhi government has issued an order for engagement of workers up to 25 per cent in addition to the sanctioned strength in respect of out-sourced services, the bulletin said. The Principal Secretary of Delhi's Health and Family Welfare department held a meeting with top officials for strengthening COVID-19 surveillance response in the national capital. According to the bulletin, 71,339 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while the number of active cases stood at 25,038.

As many as 6,43,504 tests have been conducted so far. The number of containment zones in the national capital on Saturday stood at 456.