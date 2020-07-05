Left Menu
Development News Edition

Used to buy from China as well, but changed our strategy, we will be self-reliant: Hero Cycles CMD

With about Rs 900 crore worth trade deals with China being reduced in a phased manner, Hero Cycles is moving towards self-reliance, its Chairman and CMD Pankaj Munjal said.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 05-07-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 21:13 IST
Used to buy from China as well, but changed our strategy, we will be self-reliant: Hero Cycles CMD
Hero Cycles CMD, Pankaj Munjal speaking to ANI on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

With about Rs 900 crore worth trade deals with China being reduced in a phased manner, Hero Cycles is moving towards self-reliance, its Chairman and CMD Pankaj Munjal said. Speaking to ANI on the decision to phase out the deals with China, Munjal said: "Our decision is well thought through. We used to buy from various parts (of the world) including China and import vehicles, bicycles and high-end bicycles. Now, we are designing them in our German R&D facility. Detailed engineering, componentry, and frame we are doing by ourselves. We are localising them. In a phased way, we will be self-reliant."

When asked about whether orders are cancelled from China, Munjal said, "We had a buying plan of about Rs 900 crores which will be done in India. It will be reduced in a phased manner. We have changed our strategy, we will be self-reliant." He said every crisis provides a new opportunity.

"WhatsApp was born, Uber and other new big companies started. This time after post lockdown, we are finding a big surge in cycling. The world over, cycling is safe, where there are tracks of cycling, the repair is good, there it is surging," he said. "Our daughter company in England, it has 600 per cent growth. Our daughter company in Germany is also making record sale. In India, there are segments like migrant labourers who have gone to Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal Odisha and Assam. They are not planning to come back for some time, so they are buying there," he added.

Munjal said children's segment, which is a very large segment, it is also growing. "We are now looking for fitness. People who have been going to gyms are opting for cycles. So India is getting into fitness year. Hero's market share is overall 44 per cent and our aim is capturing half the market," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Thiruvananthapuram 'sitting on volcano' as untraceable cases rising, says Kerala Minister

Thiruvananthapuram district is sitting on a volcano as a number of untraceable cases linked to COVID-19 disease are rising, said Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday. On being asked about the possibilities of community spread i...

Cop tests COVID-19 positive in UP's Ballia

A police sub-inspector posted in Uttar Pradeshs Ballia district has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on SundayAdditional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said the sub-inspectors test report came back positive on Sunday an...

Trade between India and Bangladesh through Petrapole-Benapole border in WB resumes

Trade between India and Bangladesh through the Petrapole-Benapole border in West Bengal resumed on Sunday after the state government opened the border for Bangladeshi lorries three months following its closure due to COVID-19, officials her...

Chiefs welcome back ofnu

Chris ofnu Hanley rejoined Chiefs Esports Clubs Counter-Strike Global Offensive team, the Australian organization announced. The 27-year-old New Zealand native, who has been inactive since his departure from AVANT Gaming in June, previously...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020