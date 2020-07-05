Maha: 22 CRPF personnel test COVID-19 positive in Gadchiroli
A total of 22 CRPF personnel tested coronavirus positive on Sunday in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, around 170 kms from here, an official said. These men had rejoined duty a few days ago and were placed under institutional quarantine, where they were detected with the infection, he said.
Around 350-400 CRPF troopers were on leave and began returning to their reporting stations in the last 20-25 days, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawde told PTI. "Personnel who return are kept in 14-day institutional quarantine and tested for coronavirus after seven to eight days from the date of their return. A total of 22 CRPF personnel tested positive on Sunday," he said.
