Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark with 632 fresh cases

Rajasthan on Sunday reported its highest single-day spike of 632 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally past the 20,000-mark in the state, officials said. The death toll due to COVID-19 reached 456 following the demise of nine patients in the state, they said. Six fatalities were reported from Jodhpur and one each from Bikaner, Kota and Udaipur, according to an official report.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-07-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 22:23 IST
Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark with 632 fresh cases

Rajasthan on Sunday reported its highest single-day spike of 632 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally past the 20,000-mark in the state, officials said. The death toll due to COVID-19 reached 456 following the demise of nine patients in the state, they said.

Six fatalities were reported from Jodhpur and one each from Bikaner, Kota and Udaipur, according to an official report. There are 3,780 active cases in the state, while a total of 15,928 people have recovered from the infection.

With 632 new cases, the COVID-19 tally in the state rose to 20,164. Among the new cases are three people from other states.

A maximum of 65 cases were reported from Pratapgarh, Jodhpur and Bikaner reported 57 cases each and 47 cases each from Alwar and Jaipur. Other cases were reported from Ajmer (31), Baran (four), Barmer (seven), Bharatpur (34), Bhilwara (three), Churu (five), Dausa (seven), Dholpur (28), Dungarpur (one), Hanumangarh (two), Jalore (41), Jhalawar (three), Jhunjhunu (15), Karauli (two), Kota (eight), Nagaur (30), Pali (46), Rajsamand (37), Sikar (12), Sirhoi (27), Tonk (three) and Udaipur (10).

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

