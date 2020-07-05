Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark with 632 fresh cases

Rajasthan on Sunday reported its highest single-day spike of 632 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally past the 20,000-mark in the state, officials said. The death toll due to COVID-19 reached 456 following the demise of nine patients in the state, they said.

Six fatalities were reported from Jodhpur and one each from Bikaner, Kota and Udaipur, according to an official report. There are 3,780 active cases in the state, while a total of 15,928 people have recovered from the infection.

With 632 new cases, the COVID-19 tally in the state rose to 20,164. Among the new cases are three people from other states.

A maximum of 65 cases were reported from Pratapgarh, Jodhpur and Bikaner reported 57 cases each and 47 cases each from Alwar and Jaipur. Other cases were reported from Ajmer (31), Baran (four), Barmer (seven), Bharatpur (34), Bhilwara (three), Churu (five), Dausa (seven), Dholpur (28), Dungarpur (one), Hanumangarh (two), Jalore (41), Jhalawar (three), Jhunjhunu (15), Karauli (two), Kota (eight), Nagaur (30), Pali (46), Rajsamand (37), Sikar (12), Sirhoi (27), Tonk (three) and Udaipur (10).