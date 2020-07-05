Left Menu
Lucknow authorities visit house of brother of Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey

A day after Kanpur administration demolished the property of Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the killing of eight police officials in the Kanpur shootout case, authorities on Sunday paid a visit to the Lucknow house in which the history sheeter's brother has been living for the past several years.

ANI | Lucknow/Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-07-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 23:06 IST
Anjali Dubey, wife of Vikas Dubey's brother Prakash Dubey speaking to ANI in Lucknow on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Anjali Dubey, wife of Prakash Dubey said Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) visited and measured the perimeter of the house today.

"A team of LDA came and took measurements of the house in the morning. This house is not illegal. This house is registered in my name. I am requesting the authorities to not demolish my house," Anjali said. "We are not in contact with Vikas Dubey and I am requesting authorities to not take action against us because of him," she added.

"A team of LDA came and took measurements of the house in the morning. This house is not illegal. This house is registered in my name. I am requesting the authorities to not demolish my house," Anjali said. "We are not in contact with Vikas Dubey and I am requesting authorities to not take action against us because of him," she added.

Vikas Dubey's mother Sarla Devi who had earlier urged the police to shoot and kill her son also said that Vikas was not involved in the house construction of Prakash and administration should refrain from targetting family members. "This is a legal house. It is registered in the name of the wife of my younger son. No money of Vikas Dubey is used in this house. Police and administration should refrain from targetting us," Sarla Devi said.

Vikas Dubey's sister Chandrakant Tiwari, who lives in Kanpur with her family alleged that the former had earlier beaten her husband and son with support from hired goons. "I have not met my brother Vikas Dubet from the past 5 years. Earlier, he had beaten my husband and my son with the help of hired goons. He must be punished for his sins," Chandrakant Tiwari said.

Vikas Dubey's niece said, "He took money from us. He has done a bad thing. Police is free to anything with him. We desire he should be punished." On Saturday the administration had razed the house of Dubey in Bikru village, the site of the June 10 encounter.

According to sources Vikas Dubey's last location was traced in Auraiya and it is suspected that he might have gone to Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan, crossing the Uttar Pradesh border. Uttar Pradesh Police has increased the prize money from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh to be given to anybody providing any information regarding the whereabouts of Dubey.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 1 crore each ex-gratia for the families of those killed in the encounter. (ANI)

