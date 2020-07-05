325 COVID Care Centres available in Uttarakhand, says CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday said that presently there are 325 COVID Care Centres in the state. As per an official release of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Rawat held a review meeting with officials over COVID-19 situation in the state.

In the meeting, he said that all the necessary facilities have been provided in the dedicated COVID Care Centre set up in the state. "Presently 325 COVID Care Centres are functioning in the state. These centres have a total bed capacity of 22,890 of which 289 beds are in use while 22,601 beds are vacant," he said.

"The number of oxygen support beds in COVID facility in the state was 673 on May 15, which has now increased to 1126. The number of ventilators has been increased from 116 to 159. The recovery rate and doubling rate are better than the national average and they are continuously improving. Testing of samples is also increasing with each passing day with a total of availability of 7 labs in the state," he added. The Chief Minister said that the way vigilance is being done in the state, we hope that we will be able to control the situation soon.

Uttarakhand reported 31 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 3,124. Recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stands at 80.79 per cent, said State Health Department on Sunday. (ANI)