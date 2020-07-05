Left Menu
Development News Edition

325 COVID Care Centres available in Uttarakhand, says CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday said that presently there are 325 COVID Care Centres in the state.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 05-07-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 23:23 IST
325 COVID Care Centres available in Uttarakhand, says CM
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday said that presently there are 325 COVID Care Centres in the state. As per an official release of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Rawat held a review meeting with officials over COVID-19 situation in the state.

In the meeting, he said that all the necessary facilities have been provided in the dedicated COVID Care Centre set up in the state. "Presently 325 COVID Care Centres are functioning in the state. These centres have a total bed capacity of 22,890 of which 289 beds are in use while 22,601 beds are vacant," he said.

"The number of oxygen support beds in COVID facility in the state was 673 on May 15, which has now increased to 1126. The number of ventilators has been increased from 116 to 159. The recovery rate and doubling rate are better than the national average and they are continuously improving. Testing of samples is also increasing with each passing day with a total of availability of 7 labs in the state," he added. The Chief Minister said that the way vigilance is being done in the state, we hope that we will be able to control the situation soon.

Uttarakhand reported 31 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 3,124. Recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stands at 80.79 per cent, said State Health Department on Sunday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA releases restart scrimmage schedule; Tiafoe tests positive for COVID-19 and more

Yankees' LeMahieu, Cessa test positive for COVID-19

Steven Spielberg's daughter Destry Allyn engaged to longtime beau Genc Legrand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala govt makes compulsory for public to follow COVID-19 norms till 2021

The Kerala government has made it mandatory for public to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines such as wearing of masks for the next one year, as part of its measures to tackle the spread of the virus in the state. Through an amendment brou...

Chile announces new $1.5 billion stimulus for middle class as pandemic rages

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced on Sunday a new 1.5 billion package of measures to help keep the countrys ailing middle class afloat as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the economy of the worlds top copper producer....

What would Kanye West have to do to launch a late White House bid?

If Kanye West is serious about running for president, the American rapper and fashion designer will face major obstacles to mount a serious campaign less than four months before the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.West, who said in a July...

Motor racing-Norris goes from shocked to speechless with first podium

Lando Norris went from shocked to speechless to over the moon at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday as he celebrated a third place for McLaren and his first Formula One podium.The youngest driver in the race, at 20 years old, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020