Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man wanted in attempt to murder case arrested after encounter in outer Delhi

Manish was arrested and he named Dabas, a resident of Mubarakpur village, as a co-accused, the police said. "We received information that Sunny will come to meet his friends through Barwala Road.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 13:39 IST
Man wanted in attempt to murder case arrested after encounter in outer Delhi

A man wanted in a case of attempt to murder was arrested after an encounter with police at outer Delhi's Barwala Road, officials said on Monday. The accused, Sunny Dabas, is a declared "bad character" of Prem Nagar police station. He is involved in 26 cases, including dacoity, robbery and attempt to murder, they said.

Dabas was injured in the encounter that took place on Sunday night and his condition is stated to be stable, the officials said. No police personnel was injured in the operation, they added.

According to police, a resident of Khera Khurd, Bhim Singh, was shot at by assailants on May 29 while he was returning from his field. Singh suspected involvement of one Manish as the two were embroiled in a land dispute. Manish was arrested and he named Dabas, a resident of Mubarakpur village, as a co-accused, the police said.

"We received information that Sunny will come to meet his friends through Barwala Road. So, a trap was laid there. Around 12.50 am, when he came on his bike, he was intercepted by our team but he did not stop and tried to flee," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said. A constable managed to push the barricades towards his bike, following which he lost balance and fell. To escape, he fired at two police personnel but both of them did not sustain any injury, he said.

The constable fired at Dabas in self-defence and he was hit in his lower limb, he added. The DCP said Dabas tried to reload his gun to fire again but he was overpowered and taken to MV Hospital for treatment.

During interrogation, he disclosed his plan to kill two more targets. One of them is a Qutub Garh resident who thrashed his cousin in May over some trivial issue and the other is a person from his native place who quarrelled with him over gambling, he said. He had a deal with Manish that if he helps him in killing Singh, Manish would help him kill his two targets. Since Manish was arrested, Dabas was looking for a partner to execute his plans, he added.

One sophisticated pistol, two live cartridges, one country-made pistol with five live rounds, two empty cartridges and one bike were recovered from the accused, the police said..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus patient flees from hospital in UP

A coronavirus patient admitted in a government hospital here fled after giving a slip to the hospital staff, police said on Monday. The patient, a resident of Revti area of Ballia, was admitted at the L 1 COVID hospital in Basantpur on Jul...

Tropical Storm Edouard forms over far North Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Edouard formed on Sunday evening over the far North Atlantic, but posed no immediate threat to land. The storm had top sustained winds of 40 mph 65 kph and was centered at 11 p.m. EDT about 685 miles 1,100 kilometers south-so...

Chinese Army removing tents, seen withdrawing troops from Galwan Valley: Sources

In the first sign of de-escalation of tension in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese Army has removed tents and started to withdraw its troops from Galwan Valley as decided during high-level talks between the two militaries, government sources said...

6,611 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia in last 24 hours

Moscow Russia, July 6 SputnikANI Russia has recorded 6,611 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 6,87,862, the response centre said Monday. The new cases were registered in all 85 regions, and 1,90...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020