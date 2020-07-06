Man wanted in attempt to murder case arrested after encounter in outer Delhi

A man wanted in a case of attempt to murder was arrested after an encounter with police at outer Delhi's Barwala Road, officials said on Monday. The accused, Sunny Dabas, is a declared "bad character" of Prem Nagar police station. He is involved in 26 cases, including dacoity, robbery and attempt to murder, they said.

Dabas was injured in the encounter that took place on Sunday night and his condition is stated to be stable, the officials said. No police personnel was injured in the operation, they added.

According to police, a resident of Khera Khurd, Bhim Singh, was shot at by assailants on May 29 while he was returning from his field. Singh suspected involvement of one Manish as the two were embroiled in a land dispute. Manish was arrested and he named Dabas, a resident of Mubarakpur village, as a co-accused, the police said.

"We received information that Sunny will come to meet his friends through Barwala Road. So, a trap was laid there. Around 12.50 am, when he came on his bike, he was intercepted by our team but he did not stop and tried to flee," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said. A constable managed to push the barricades towards his bike, following which he lost balance and fell. To escape, he fired at two police personnel but both of them did not sustain any injury, he said.

The constable fired at Dabas in self-defence and he was hit in his lower limb, he added. The DCP said Dabas tried to reload his gun to fire again but he was overpowered and taken to MV Hospital for treatment.

During interrogation, he disclosed his plan to kill two more targets. One of them is a Qutub Garh resident who thrashed his cousin in May over some trivial issue and the other is a person from his native place who quarrelled with him over gambling, he said. He had a deal with Manish that if he helps him in killing Singh, Manish would help him kill his two targets. Since Manish was arrested, Dabas was looking for a partner to execute his plans, he added.

One sophisticated pistol, two live cartridges, one country-made pistol with five live rounds, two empty cartridges and one bike were recovered from the accused, the police said..