Left Menu
Development News Edition

DRDO to set up research cell at IIT Hyderabad

The DRDO - IITH Research Cell will undertake basic and applied research programmes in identified technology areas, a press release from the institute said on Monday. An MoU was signed during a virtual event organized at the DRDO DG-MSS Office in Hyderabad on July 3 in which officials from DRDO and IIT Hyderabad participated.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-07-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 14:30 IST
DRDO to set up research cell at IIT Hyderabad

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is going to establish a research cell at Indian Institute of Technology here to meet the future defence technological requirements of the country. The DRDO - IITH Research Cell will undertake basic and applied research programmes in identified technology areas, a press release from the institute said on Monday.

An MoU was signed during a virtual event organized at the DRDO DG-MSS Office in Hyderabad on July 3 in which officials from DRDO and IIT Hyderabad participated. Being established as an extension of the DRDO Research and Innovation Centre (RIC), Chennai, the research cell is envisaged to become a Centre of Excellence in conducting scientific and applied research in advanced technologies for defence, it said.

Highlighting the role expected of DRDO-IITH Research Cell, G.Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, who addressed the event through video conference, said,the MoU is aimed at bringing together the capabilities of DRDO and IIT Hyderabad, in order to achieve greater heights in indigenous technology through collaborative research. "This DRDO-IITH Research Cell will ensure seamless execution of different projects between DRDO and IITH.

IITH has a strong research base in advanced technologies, which will be strengthened for the growth of the country through this cell," Reddy said. The DRDO-IITH Research Cell will enable tapping knowledge resources in basic science and technology industries that are inter-disciplinary in nature and spread across multiple institutions, besides helping enhance the scientific and technological base of the country in critical defence technology areas.

B.S.Murty, Director of the IIT Hyderabad, thanked the DRDO for choosing the institute for the initiative..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Die in detention or at home? U.S. pandemic forces cruel choice on asylum seekers

In early June, asylum seeker Jose Munoz decided it was time to flee for his life - by getting deported from a Texas immigration detention center where coronavirus was sweeping through the population and going home to El Salvador.As the numb...

Fire-safety NOCs stuck amid rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi

The Delhi Fire Services has received over 750 applications for issuance of no objection certificates since the coronavirus lockdown began, but has not been able to conduct inspections amid the rising number of infections, officials said on ...

Dr Bishnu Prasad Nanda takes over as DG RHS Railway Board

Dr Bishnu Prasad Nanda has taken over as Director General Railway Health ServicesDG RHS Railway Board. He has joined at the apex post of the Health Department in the Railway Board. Prior to this, Dr B P Nanda was serving as Principal Chief ...

FOCUS-Who you gonna call? Germbusters! Pandemic drives boom in spray machines

Timothy Kane, CEO of Goodway Technologies Corp, has never been so popular. Making machines that spray disinfectant, once a niche business, is now an essential service - and the phone is ringing off the hook.Our orders jumped 50-fold in Apri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020