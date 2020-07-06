Bike-borne assailants loot Rs 11.25 lakh from gas agency employee in Ludhiana
The three men intercepted the two-wheeler of the gas agency employee at Dhaba Road and hit him with the back of a sickle, they said. They fled after snatching the bag containing the cash, the police said. The CCTV footage of the area is being scanned and the agency's employee is also being questioned, they said.
Three motorcycle-borne assailants looted Rs 11.25 lakh from an employee of a local gas agency in Punjab's Ludhiana district on Monday, police said. The three men intercepted the two-wheeler of the gas agency employee at Dhaba Road and hit him with the back of a sickle, they said.
They fled after snatching the bag containing the cash, the police said. Investigation in the case is underway. The CCTV footage of the area is being scanned and the agency's employee is also being questioned, they said.
