Ganja, hashish oil worth Rs 1.5 crore seized, 2 held

In a major drug haul,100 kg of ganja and one kg of hashish oil have been seizedand two persons arrested in this connection, Kerala Exciseofficials said on Monday

The contraband worth Rs 1.5 crore in the internationalmarket was smuggled in a lorry to Thiruvananthapuram fromAndhra Pradesh, the officials said

The arrested were Eldho Abraham (28) of Ernakulam andSebin (29) from Kollam, they said adding that the two wereapprehended near here.