Maha: 55-year-old COVID-19 patient hangs self in Pune

A 55-year-old coronavirus positiveman on Monday allegedly committed suicide in an educationalinstitute hostel being used as a COVID care centre in Pune,police said

The man was found hanging from the ceiling at around11am by his son and two others who shared the room and hadstepped out to have breakfast within the facility, a Kondhwapolice station official said

"His son and the two other patients in the room havesaid the man was stressed due to the infection. He and his sonwere admitted there two days ago. No suicide note has beenfound. We registered an accidental death case and are probingfurther," he informed.