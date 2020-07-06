Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 17:47 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 5:27 p.m.

Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally breaches 20,000 mark with record 1,322 cases in a day. 5:18 p.m.

220 personnel of Assam Police found COVID-19 positive till now: DGP. 5:04 p.m.

Mylan gets DCGI nod for remdesivir in India, to launch at Rs 4,800 per vial. 4:53 p.m.

COVID-19 positivity rate has declined from 30 per cent to 10 per cent in Delhi: Centre. 3:30 p.m.

Fire-safety NOCs stuck amid rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi. 3:03 p.m.

Returnees from Maharashtra exempted from 7-days institutional quarantine: Karnataka government. 1:51 p.m.

Puducherry reports 65 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally breaches 1,000 mark. 1:26 p.m.

Odisha's COVID tally climbs to 9,526, death toll mounts to 38. 1:20 p.m.

COVID-19: Australia's Victoria to close borders for 1st time in 100 years. 12:46 p.m.

Delhi CM urges hospitals to encourage recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma. 12:42 p.m.

Puducherry reports 65 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally breaches 1,000 mark. 12:23 p.m.

COVID-19 tests in India cross one-crore mark. 12:08 p.m.

Around 20,000-24,000 COVID-19 tests are being conducted in Delhi every day now: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi at present has 15,000 COVID-19 beds, of these only 5,100 are occupied: Kejriwal.

12:03 p.m. More than 200 scientists tell WHO coronavirus is airborne: report 11:37 a.m.

Three more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan. 11:28 a.m.

Pakistan's coronavirus tally crosses 231,000-mark. 11:21 Ten new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, tally rises to 269.

10:09 a.m. Zydus Cadila gets approval from Mexican authority to test COVID-19 drug 9:29 a.m.

Single-day jump of 24,248 COVID-19 cases pushes India's tally to 6,97,413; death toll rises to 19,693 with 425 new fatalities: Government..

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

