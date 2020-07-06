Woman found hanging from tree in Ramban
A 22-year-old woman was found hanging from a tree outside her house in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Monday, police said. Pooja Sharma, a resident of a village in Banihal area, apparently committed suicide but the motive behind the step was not known immediately, an officer said. She was found hanging from a tree near her home.PTI | Banihal | Updated: 06-07-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 17:50 IST
She was found hanging from a tree near her home. Her body has been sent for post-mortem, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajinder Singh said. A inquiry has been started to ascertain the cause of her death, the officer added. PTI CORR TAS AB HMB
