2 drown in river in UP's Bhadohi

Two men drowned while taking a holy dip in river Ganga here on Monday, police said. The incident took place in Gopiganj area when Priyanshu Tiwari (19) and Sachin Tiwari (21) slipped into deep water while bathing at Semradnath Ghat.

The locals managed to pull the two men out of the river but both had died by then, police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said.