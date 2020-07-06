Left Menu
Development News Edition

Department notes court's decision to open preschools, ECD centres

Gauteng High Court Judge Hans Fabricius ruled in favour of the two organisations, declaring the closure of these institutions under level 3 unlawful and unconstitutional.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-07-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 18:35 IST
Department notes court's decision to open preschools, ECD centres
The judge ordered Minister Lindiwe Zulu to pay the legal costs related to the matter. Image Credit: ANI

The Department of Social Development says it has noted the High Court ruling on Monday that all private preschools and Early Childhood Development centres (ECD) may open with immediate effect, provided they maintain safety measures.

The Solidarity Occupational Guild for Social Workers and the Solidarity Support Centre for Schools (SCS) filed a case against the department because it said no indication was given regarding a specific date for the reopening of these institutions.

Gauteng High Court Judge Hans Fabricius ruled in favour of the two organisations, declaring the closure of these institutions under level 3 unlawful and unconstitutional.

The judge ordered Minister Lindiwe Zulu to pay the legal costs related to the matter.

"We are delighted with the ruling. It means thousands of parents will be able to place their children in the care of their competent teachers again for the stimulation and learning that children so desperately need.

"What is even more reassuring is that these children will now be in a safe environment again and that the children dependent on feeding schemes will once again be able to learn and develop optimally with food in their stomachs," said Marisa Engelbrecht, sector head of the Solidarity Occupational Guild for Social Workers.

The department said it would make a further statement once it has fully studied the judgment.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

NHAI to start ranking national highways to improve quality of roads

The National Highways Authority of India NHAI has decided to undertake assessment and ranking of all the highways in the country, in an attempt to improve the quality of roads and provide better services to highway commuters. The assessment...

Sri Lanka extends polling time for August parliamentary elections

Sri Lanka on Monday extended the time for the twice-postponed August 5 parliamentary elections by one hour after conducting several mock polls in adherence to the safety guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic. The polls will take place ...

Matić extends Manchester United contract to June 2023

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Mati signed a contract extension to June 2023, the club announced on Monday. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjr said the 31-year-old Serbia internationals leadership is invaluable to Uniteds young core.I ...

Online exam to start from Jul 10, left out students can appear in physical exam in Sept: DU to HC

Delhi University informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that Open Book Examinations OBE for under-graduate courses will commence from July 10 and those students who are unable to take them, be it persons with disabilities or others, will b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020