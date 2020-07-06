30 ITBP doctors deployed at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Beas in Delhi

A team of 30 freshly inducted doctors of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been deployed at the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Beas in Chattarpur. These doctors have been deployed at the centre as their first posting in service.

"We are extremely proud to be serving the nation at the time of COVID-19 crisis. We will put our best efforts to save the country and its people," said Sagardeep Grewal, Assistant Commandant, Medical Officer, ITBP. World's largest, 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital (SPCCCH) at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur area of the national capital was made operational on Sunday.

Inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, the facility has been created on an emergency basis by the South Delhi District Administration with support of the Ministry of Home Affairs in a record time of 10 days. Notably, this coronavirus treatment centre which is set up in Chhatarpur area of the national capital is said to be the "largest" of its kind in the world. (ANI)