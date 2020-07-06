Left Menu
On day 3, gangsters' properties worth Rs 2 cr attached: Noida Police

"The police action against the gangsters would continue in future also," DCP Singh said. The police had attached properties, both movable and immovable, of gangsters worth Rs 11 crore on Saturday and Sunday, according to officials.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:06 IST
The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Monday continued its action against the regional mafia for a third day in a row, as it attached properties worth Rs 2 crore of four gangsters, officials said. The police has attached gangsters' properties worth Rs 13 crore in three days, the officials said.

The clampdown on the mafia in western Uttar Pradesh started on Saturday in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives which came close on the heels of killing of eight policemen in Kanpur by henchmen of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, they said. "On instructions of Police Commissioner Alok Singh, properties of four gangsters were attached on Monday. Overall properties, including vehicles worth Rs 2 crore were attached," Greater Noida DCP Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

He said two land plots estimated worth Rs 50 lakh and a car worth Rs 12 lakh of Singhraj in Bilaspur were attached, five cars worth Rs 60 lakh of Satbir Bansal, four vehicles costing Rs 68 lakh of Sumit Bhati and one canter truck pegged worth Rs 10 lakh of Sundar Bhati were also attached. "The police action against the gangsters would continue in future also," DCP Singh said.

The police had attached properties, both movable and immovable, of gangsters worth Rs 11 crore on Saturday and Sunday, according to officials. The crackdown is being carried out chiefly under Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act, which allows attachment of illegal properties, in order to effectively curb gangsters, mafias and criminals and their associates, the officials said.

