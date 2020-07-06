Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 situation in Thane, nearby areas alarming: Fadnavis

He was speaking to reporters after a three-day tour of the region during which he visited Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan Dombivali, Mira Bhayander, Ulhasnagar and Panvel. "Testing must be increased and reports must come within a day so that timely treatment can begin.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:47 IST
COVID-19 situation in Thane, nearby areas alarming: Fadnavis

The COVID-19 situation in Thane and adjoining areas in Mumbai Metropolitan Region is alarming and coordination among government agencies will have to be improved and testing numbers increased to get on top of the crisis, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday. He was speaking to reporters after a three-day tour of the region during which he visited Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan Dombivali, Mira Bhayander, Ulhasnagar and Panvel.

"Testing must be increased and reports must come within a day so that timely treatment can begin. The situation in MMR is alarming. I will submit a report of my observations during this tour to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray," he said. Fadnavis also said he had received two complaints from kin of COVID-19 patients going missing in Thane and demanded that the state government implement a geo-tagging mechanism for those admitted in hospitals.

"In addition to geo-tagging, technology including video link can be deployed to allow kin of patients to be in touch," Fadnavis told reporters. As on Monday, Thane district has 42,420 COVID-19 cases, including 1,268 deaths.

Thane city has reported 10,731 coronavirus cases, Kalyan Dombivali-9,086, Navi Mumbai-7,793 Mira Bhayandar- 4,314, Ulhasnagar-2,810, Bhiwandi Nizampur-2,319, Ambernath- 2,200, Badlapur-973, and Thane rural-2,194..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra govt allows private establishments to conduct COVID-19 tests of their staff

Maharashtra government on Monday allowed private establishments to conduct COVID-19 tests of their staff subject to conditions.Maharashtra allows Private Establishments to conduct COVID-19 tests of their staff subject to conditions. This wi...

Haryana Police seizes 822 kg Ganja from truck in Nuh, one held

Haryana Police has seized 822 kg 350 gram of ganja worth crore of rupees from a truck in Nuh district, and arrested one accused. The vehicle, which was used for the transportation of contraband, was also seized.According to a release, polic...

German prosecutors arrest head of Wirecard's Dubai unit

German prosecutors said on Monday they had arrested the head of a Dubai-based subsidiary of Wirecard, widening the circle of suspects in a multi-billion-dollar fraud investigation into the collapse of the payments company. The Munich prosec...

"Hamilton" weekend release boosts Disney+ downloads

Walt Disney Cos streaming service app Disney was downloaded more than half a million times over the Fourth of July weekend globally, following the launch of musical Hamilton on the platform. From Friday through Sunday, the mobile app was do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020