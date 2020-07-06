Left Menu
Ghaziabad fire: Owner of candle-making factory arrested

Chaudhary has been booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 336 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as relevant sections of the Explosives Act and the Criminal law (Amendment) Act, the SSP said. Investigation revealed that the factory was being run in his ancestral house, Naithani told PTI.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 06-07-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 22:14 IST
The Ghaziabad Police on Monday arrested the owner of an illegal candle-making factory in Modi Nagar where eight people were killed in a fire, officials said. The blaze at the factory in Bakharwa village was reported around 4 pm on Sunday after an explosion that brought down the roof and gutted the building, the officials said.

The factory had stockpiled highly inflammable material used in small quantities to make sparkler candles, which is generally used to decorate birthday cakes, according to the officials. The factory owner, Nitin Chaudhary, who was on the run for 18 hours, was arrested on Monday morning and is being questioned, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said.

"He told the police that the candles were stocked in the factory and were being packed when the blaze broke out," Naithani said. An FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by local villagers. Chaudhary has been booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 336 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as relevant sections of the Explosives Act and the Criminal law (Amendment) Act, the SSP said.

Investigation revealed that the factory was being run in his ancestral house, Naithani told PTI. The ownership documents of the house will be scrutinised. In case the factory was operating at a rented premise, the owner will also be booked, the officer said.

Seven women workers and a 16-year-old boy were killed in the fire at the factory. Another eight people were injured in the incident, the officials said. Three of the injured, who had sustained burn injuries, were admitted to a private medical college in Meerut.

The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police chief over the incident, officials said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Sunday directed District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and the SSP to immediately visit the spot. He had also sought a detailed report from them.

Loni sub-divisional magistrate Khalid Anjum will submit his report within a week before the district magistrate. The incharge of the police post in the area was suspended for alleged dereliction of duty and a magisterial inquiry was ordered into the incident, officials had said on Sunday.

The administration has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased. The injured will be given Rs 50,000 each and free treatment. PTI KIS CORR TIR DIV HMB.

