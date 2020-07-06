37 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand; tally rises to 3,161

Thirty-seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Monday, taking the total in the state to 3,161, officials said. Twenty new cases were reported in Udham Singh Nagar district, five in Haridwar, four each in Nainital and Dehradun, three in Almora and one case was detected in Pauri, a state health department bulletin said here.

Most of the new patients have travel history to Mumbai, Delhi, Ghaziabad or Gurgaon, it said. With this, the state's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,161. Out of these, 2,586 people have recovered, 28 have migrated out of the state and 42 patients have died, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases stands at 505, it added. There are currently no active cases in Tehri and Rudraprayag districts.

The state's recovery rate has improved to 81.81 per cent and the doubling rate stands at 59.62 days.