No record of Slain DSP's letter against Chaubeypur SHO found, probe is on: Kanpur SSP

SSP Kanpur Dinesh Prabhu said that there is no record of the purported letter that DSP Devendra Mishra had written weeks before his death in which he had made serious allegations against Chaubeypur SHO. Prabhu, however, said that the matter is under investigation. Prabhu said, "A letter written by Circle Officer Devendra Mishra (who lost his life in Kanpur encounter) to police department against Chaubeypur police station SHO Vinay Tiwari has gone viral. According to the letter, history-sheeter Vikas Dubey was being favoured. No record of the letter found."

Further Probe is underway, SSP said. A letter claimed to be written by Circle Officer Devendra Mishra is getting viral on social media in which it is claimed that he had written the letter to SSP, Kanpur. It is claimed that in the letter, Mishra had written against Chaubeypur police station SHO Vinay Tiwari for favoring Vikas Dubey history-sheeter and main accuse in Kanpur encounter case.

Earlier in the day, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that DSP Devendra Mishra had written a letter to Kanpur SSP on March 14, alleging links between the now suspended Chaubeypur SHO and gangster Vikas Dubey, but nobody acted upon this information. Addressing a press conference after meeting the family members of DSP Devendra Mishra in Kanpur, he addressed a press conference here and said, "Today, I met family members of Devendra Mishra. His daughter informed me that she has found a letter written by his father to SSP on March 14 in which he had mentioned about the possible fallout in law and order situation in Kanpur. In his letter, Mishra had informed the SSP about the Vikas Dubey and his friendship with Chuabeypur Police Station SHO Vinay Tiwari, but nobody acted on it."

Sub-inspectors Kunwarpal and Krishna Kumar Sharma and constable Rajiv have been suspended after police came to know that they were involved in tipping off Vikas Dubey. Earlier Vinay Tiwari, Station House Officer (SHO) of Chaubeypur Police Station in Kanpur district was suspended for fleeing from the spot during a raid to arrest the gangster Dubey in Bikru village.

Main accused Vikas Dubey's last location was traced in Auraiya and it is suspected that he might have gone to Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan, crossing the Uttar Pradesh border. The Uttar Pradesh Police has contacted the police of both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Even after 72 hours, UP Police and ATS have not yet discovered anything about the whereabouts of Dubey, sources informed.

Meanwhile, the bounty on the arrest of the main accused of Kanpur encounter case, Vikas Dubey, has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakhs. Police have put up his posters at Unnao toll plaza and in Lakhimpur district near the India-Nepal border area. Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which he and his men allegedly opened fire on the police team which came to arrest him on Thursday late night and eight policemen were killed in the incident. (ANI)