Left Menu
Development News Edition

Injeti Srinivas appointed Chairman of IFSCA

Injeti Srinivas has been appointed as the Chairman of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), according to an official notice.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 09:27 IST
Injeti Srinivas appointed Chairman of IFSCA
Injeti Srinivas, newly appointed chairman of IFSCA. . Image Credit: ANI

Injeti Srinivas has been appointed as the Chairman of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), according to an official notice. His appointment is for a period of three years, according to an official order.

Srinivas is a 1983 batch IAS officer from the Odisha cadre, who has previously served at the Corporate Affairs Ministry. He retired as the Corporate Affairs Secretary on May 31. The IFSCA was established on April 27 this year. It is a unified body to regulate all financial services in International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) in the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

American student released after 486 days in Egyptian prison

An American medical student detained without trial in an Egyptian prison for nearly 500 days has been freednd returned to the United States, the US State Department said on Monday. The release of Mohamed Amashah, a dual Egyptian-American ci...

WNBA players to spotlight Breonna Taylor on jerseys

WNBA players will wear uniforms for the opening weekend of the season featuring Breonna Taylors name when the league begins play later this month. Players will also wear warmup shirts that read Black Lives Matter on the front and Say Her Na...

Mourinho delighted by Lloris-Son clash during Tottenham win

When Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris confronted Son Heung-min on the field at halftime, Jose Mourinho was far from annoyed. The manager renowned for his own flashpoints and volatility was delighted to see tensions between teammates erupting i...

India's coronavirus death toll hits 20,000 as infections surge

Indias death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 20,000 on Tuesday and case numbers surged as the south Asian nation pushed ahead with relaxations to its almost two-month lockdown amid grim economic forecasts.The rate of both new v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020