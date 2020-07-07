Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala IT Secretary removed as CM's Secretary

The removal of Sivasankar comes in the backdrop of the Opposition allegations that the role of a woman, who was earlier employed in the IT department was being investigated in the seizure of 30 kg of gold smuggled through "diplomatic baggage" at the international airport here. The Customs had arrested an accused in the case on Monday and is on the lookout for the woman, who had been appointed as liasion officer on a six month contract in the Space Park under the IT department.

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 07-07-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 12:46 IST
Kerala IT Secretary removed as CM's Secretary

Kerala IT Secretary M Sivasankar was removed as Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, in the backdrop of the gold smuggling controversy, where the role of a former woman employee of the IT department is being probed. In a brief statement on Tuesday, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Sivasankar has been removed and replaced by Mir Mohammed, another IAS officer, who will hold additional charge.

Sivasankar is likely to continue as IT Secretary. The removal of Sivasankar comes in the backdrop of the Opposition allegations that the role of a woman, who was earlier employed in the IT department was being investigated in the seizure of 30 kg of gold smuggled through "diplomatic baggage" at the international airport here.

The Customs had arrested an accused in the case on Monday and is on the lookout for the woman, who had been appointed as liasion officer on a six month contract in the Space Park under the IT department. The woman had been sacked two days ago, government sources said.

The Opposition Congress and BJP had trained their guns against the Chief Minister's office as reports emerged that the woman was appointed in the IT department when a crime branch probe was on against her. Senior Congress leader, Ramesh Chennithala, had demanded a CBI probe into the incident, and alleged that a "criminal gang" was operating in the CM's office.

He also wanted the chief minister to clarify about the persons from his office who allegedly tried to interfere in the investigation of the smuggling case. BJP state president, K Surendran, wanted to know how the woman was appointed in the IT department when she was earlier questioned by the crime branch in another case.

Vijayan had told reporters on Monday that he was unaware of the factors behind her appointment and would look into the matter. Customs have arrested a man, who claimed himself to be a former employee of foreign country's consulate in Kerala, in connection with the case.

The man was arrested following his interrogation in connection with the seizure of gold from Thiruvananthapuram international airport on Sunday, the Customs officials said. The Customs has said it suspected a smuggling syndicate had misused the name of a person who enjoys diplomatic immunity.

On Monday, Customs personnel said they were looking for a woman, also claiming herself to be a former employee of the consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, in connection with the case. PTI UD SA ROH ROH

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK lagging behind on mandatory face masks, warns Nobel scientist Venki

Nobel laureate Venkatraman Ramakrishnan, one of the UKs most prominent scientists and President of the Royal Society, on Tuesday warned that the country is lagging behind others in the mandatory use of face masks to prevent the rapid spread...

Happy that Indian cricket got MS Dhoni, he's unbelievable: Sourav Ganguly

Former India skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said that hes happy that Indian cricket was able to get a player like Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni is celebrating his birthday today. Ganguly sai...

UK says it can draw investment and defend values after Huawei row

Britain can both remain a popular destination for foreign investment and stand up for its values, its business minister said on Tuesday after China warned that a dispute over tech firm Huawei could lead to many consequences.Tensions have mo...

In Tokyo, a temple offers pandemic-hit Vietnamese workers a safe haven

A few hours after sundown last week, Thi Tu Luong dragged her suitcase down a side street in Tokyos business district, looking for the temple that would take her in for the night. Luong, a 22-year old Vietnamese worker, had just been fired ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020