Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fighting COVID-19, Noida cops step up for plasma donation

Police personnel in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has recorded the maximum COVID-19 cases in the state, have stepped up to offer their blood plasma for treatment of coronavirus patients, officials said Tuesday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-07-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 14:20 IST
Fighting COVID-19, Noida cops step up for plasma donation

Police personnel in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has recorded the maximum COVID-19 cases in the state, have stepped up to offer their blood plasma for treatment of coronavirus patients, officials said Tuesday. There are currently 19 police personnel in the district who are undergoing treatment for the COVID-19. The disease has claimed the life of one policeman, the officials said.

So far, 50 policemen have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district and 30 of them have been discharged after treatment, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said. "Several of our colleagues got infected with COVID-19 and many of them have now expressed their willingness to donate their (blood) plasma," Aggarwal, also the district police's nodal officer for COVID-19, said.

"There is a rule that a person can donate their plasma only after 28 days of recovery in order to help people fight coronavirus. In next three-four days, some of our personnel will complete the mandatory 28 days and make the plasma donation," the officer said, lauding his colleagues for going beyond their call of duty. The ADCP, however, told PTI that the number of personnel making the donation would be confirmed only after their medical check-up by experts.

Technically called "convalescent plasma therapy", the treatment aims at using the immune power gained by a recovered person to treat a sick person, according to a statement of the Ministry of Science and Technology. The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), the apex biomedical research body in India, has also approved of the therapy for the treatment of COVID-19.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi in western UP, has so far recorded 2,831 positive cases of COVID-19, including 28 deaths, while there are 1,041 active patients, according to latest available official figures..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kapil Mishra, BJP instigated Delhi riots: Husain Dalwai

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Husain Dalwai on Tuesday said that Kapil Mishra and Bharatiya Janata Party BJP have instigated riots in Delhi. Kapil Mishra and BJP have a role in provoking Delhi riots. Due to them, the atmo...

DB Woodside coming back for 'Lucifer' final season

Actor DB Woodside has confirmed his return for the sixth and final season of fantasy series Lucifer. The actor, who plays angel Amenadiel on the DC comic book drama, fronted by Tom Ellis, will also direct an episode in the last chapter.Happ...

Two police stations shut down due to members testing positive

Two more police stations have been shut down due to members of the South African Police Service SAPS testing positive for COVID-19.All communities serviced by Brooklyn and Vereeniging SAPS are advised that the police stations have been temp...

Maxwell moved to NY for Epstein-related sex abuse charges

Jeffrey Epsteins longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred Monday to New York to face charges that she recruited women and girls, one as young as 14, for him to sexually abuse, the Bureau of Prisons said. Prosecutors have asked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020