Home Minister welcomes arrest of former employee for corruption

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has welcomed the arrest of a former departmental employee who appeared in court on charges of fraud and corruption.

Kedibone Serumula, a former administrative clerk in Lephalale, Limpopo, was arrested on 30 June 2020.

The arrest followed police investigations into allegations that she, alongside another suspect, assisted in fraudulently registering a child using the details of another person.

Further investigation revealed Serumula also allegedly received R4 500 from the same suspect on a different occasion.

She appeared at the Lephalale Magistrates Court and was released on an R3 000 bail.

Serumula who resigned in 2016, is scheduled to reappear in court on 13 August 2020.

In a statement on Monday, Motsoaledi commended the police for their dedication in ensuring that perpetrators are brought to book.

"I won't allow corruption and malfeasance in the Department of Home Affairs to rob citizens and other qualifying people access to important enabling documents. Corruption and malfeasance strip-off the dignity of our citizens because they end up being unable to access other government services," Motsoaledi said.

Justice said the Minister is being served despite Serumula's resignation.

"This case pleases me because it shows that the long arm of the law will follow you for crimes committed while in the employ of the Department long after you have left. I commend the police for their dedication in ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to book," said Motsoaledi.

The Minister encouraged anyone who may have any information on such corrupt activities or any other criminal activities to contact the South African Police Service.

People with information can also contact the National Anti-Corruption Hotline on 0800 701 701 and the Home Affairs Counter Corruption Unit on 012 406 4318.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)