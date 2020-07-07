Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPI (M) demands CB-CID probe into man's death in TN

Announcing protest demonstrations across Tenkasi district to press for the demand on Wednesday, the party said an allegation has been made by a man in Tenkasi district that his 25-year-old son died following torture by the police during enquiry. When Tamil Nadu has been shaken by the deaths of a father-son duo due to alleged police brutality at Sathankulam, this allegation has been made by Navaneethakrishnan, hailing from Veerakeralampudur in Tenkasi district, CPI(M) state Secretary K Balakrishnan said in a statement.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-07-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 15:16 IST
CPI (M) demands CB-CID probe into man's death in TN

Chennai, July 7 (PTI): The CPI(M) on Tuesday demanded that the Tamil Nadu government order a CB-CID probe into the death of a young man whose father alleged it was due to police torture in Tenkasi district,and action against "errant" personnel. Announcing protest demonstrations across Tenkasi district to press for the demand on Wednesday, the party said an allegation has been made by a man in Tenkasi district that his 25-year-old son died following torture by the police during enquiry.

When Tamil Nadu has been shaken by the deaths of a father-son duo due to alleged police brutality at Sathankulam, this allegation has been made by Navaneethakrishnan, hailing from Veerakeralampudur in Tenkasi district, CPI(M) state Secretary K Balakrishnan said in a statement. Citing Navaneethakrishnan's complaint, the party leader said when Kumaresan visited the Veerakeralampudur police station twice in May in connection with a land dispute, he was brutally assaulted allegedly by a sub-inspector and a constable.

Following the assault, Kumaresan was admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital where he died on June 27, Balakrishnan said, citing the plaint. Though police officials assured action when his family and local people staged an agitation seeking steps against police personnel responsible for the young man's death, no action seems to have been taken, the CPI(M) leader said.

The CPI(M) Tamil Nadu State Council urges the state government to order CB-CID probe and legal action against "errant"policemen in the light of complaint by Kumaresan's father that his son died of police torture," he said in the statement,adding that protest demonstrations would be held on Wednesday inTenkasi district to press the demand..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Delhi's bio-medical waste treatment facilities under pressure due to increased load

The two common bio-medical waste treatment facilities CBWTF in the city are grappling with increased load due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with their operators saying the pressure is set to increase with rising cases. The two CBWTFs in Delh...

Aatmanirbhar package to have multiplier effect on economy: Thakur

The Finance Ministry is swiftly implementing various schemes announced under the Rs 20.97 lakh crore Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package which is going to have a multiplier effect on the Indian economy, Minister of State for Finance Anurag ...

Kapil Mishra, BJP instigated Delhi riots: Husain Dalwai

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Husain Dalwai on Tuesday said that Kapil Mishra and Bharatiya Janata Party BJP have instigated riots in Delhi. Kapil Mishra and BJP have a role in provoking Delhi riots. Due to them, the atmo...

DB Woodside coming back for 'Lucifer' final season

Actor DB Woodside has confirmed his return for the sixth and final season of fantasy series Lucifer. The actor, who plays angel Amenadiel on the DC comic book drama, fronted by Tom Ellis, will also direct an episode in the last chapter.Happ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020