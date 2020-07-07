CPI (M) demands CB-CID probe into man's death in TN

Chennai, July 7 (PTI): The CPI(M) on Tuesday demanded that the Tamil Nadu government order a CB-CID probe into the death of a young man whose father alleged it was due to police torture in Tenkasi district,and action against "errant" personnel. Announcing protest demonstrations across Tenkasi district to press for the demand on Wednesday, the party said an allegation has been made by a man in Tenkasi district that his 25-year-old son died following torture by the police during enquiry.

When Tamil Nadu has been shaken by the deaths of a father-son duo due to alleged police brutality at Sathankulam, this allegation has been made by Navaneethakrishnan, hailing from Veerakeralampudur in Tenkasi district, CPI(M) state Secretary K Balakrishnan said in a statement. Citing Navaneethakrishnan's complaint, the party leader said when Kumaresan visited the Veerakeralampudur police station twice in May in connection with a land dispute, he was brutally assaulted allegedly by a sub-inspector and a constable.

Following the assault, Kumaresan was admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital where he died on June 27, Balakrishnan said, citing the plaint. Though police officials assured action when his family and local people staged an agitation seeking steps against police personnel responsible for the young man's death, no action seems to have been taken, the CPI(M) leader said.

The CPI(M) Tamil Nadu State Council urges the state government to order CB-CID probe and legal action against "errant"policemen in the light of complaint by Kumaresan's father that his son died of police torture," he said in the statement,adding that protest demonstrations would be held on Wednesday inTenkasi district to press the demand..