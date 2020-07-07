J-K: Police bust drug racket in Samba, 2 arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers in Samba and seized large quantities of cough syrup bottles and pain killer capsules from their possession.

Police said that they recovered 5,760 bottles of Corex cough syrup bottles and 38,160 capsules of Spasmo-Proxyvon.

"Two drug peddlers have been arrested. The drug consignment was being transported to Kashmir from Gurugram. Further investigation is underway," DSP Samba Tilak Raj Bhardwaj told ANI. (ANI)